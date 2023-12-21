YOU season 5 premiere date: Any hopes for the winter?

Is there a chance that we’re going to get a YOU season 5 premiere date at Netflix at some point this winter? Or, at least more news on the show?

As many of you know at this point, a long period of time has passed already since the fourth season wrapped up, and we don’t have any real sense that things are about to get any easier. It feels highly unlikely that a premiere date for the final batch of episodes will be announced anytime soon. Instead, it is our feeling that we’ll be lucky to see it in 2025 at all. With this, keep some of your hopes at a realistic level for the remainder of the winter — if we are able to learn a thing or two about casting or the story, we are going to be happy.

So where are things going to go over the remaining episodes? Let’s just say over the course of the episodes ahead, we are going to have a chance to see a potential downfall for Joe Goldberg. Despite all of the terrible things that he’s done over the years, he was able to really wipe a lot of that away with the help of Kate. He is back in New York, and he is more powerful than ever before. We do think, though, that there are some people in his past who could come back and haunt him.

How will Netflix air the remaining episodes?

Well, we do think that we’re going to be seeing the rest of the story split into two separate batches. Since that is what we saw in season 4, why not continue that trend?

What do you most want to see when it comes to YOU season 5 over at Netflix?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

