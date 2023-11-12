YOU season 5: Where things stand after SAG-AFTRA strike

As many of you are most likely aware at this point, there will be a YOU season 5 over at Netflix — though it will also be the end. The renewal was announced many months ago with new showrunners. However, since that time a great deal has changed.

First and foremost, let’s go ahead and note here that the Penn Badgley series has been pushed back by the WGA strike, and the SAG-AFTRA strike beyond that. Now that both strikes are concluded, we do have a chance to move forward and start to think about production … but when will that actually be?

We should note that at the time of this writing, there is no confirmed start date for the series. With that being said, though, we remain fairly optimistic that we’re going to have a chance to see the cast and crew back at it when we get around to early next year. That would at least be a way to keep hope alive that YOU will return before the end of 2024, which is something that we do think the folks at Netflix desperately need at this point.

After all, we’d say to go ahead and think of it in the following terms: With Stranger Things not coming back until 2025 and the launch window for Wednesday unclear, this is a streaming service that needs more top-tier hits at a certain point. This will help to bridge the gap, and it’s still crazy to even think that YOU was not a Netflix original in the first place. It started on Lifetime, but this is where it has really found its audience.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

