YOU season 5 premiere date: Our hopes for November

As we get into the month of November, what can we say when it comes to YOU season 5? Is there anything to hope for?

Well, first and foremost, we should start off here by noting that this IS going to be the final season of the show, even if that’s not something that we want to think too much about. We know that there was a delay in the writing process amidst the strike earlier this year. That seems to be corrected now, but are we close at all to the show coming back?

Well, in a word, let’s just say this: No. We are not close at all. The SAG-AFTRA strike is still ongoing and because of that, we don’t have a clear sense at the moment as to when production can get underway. Of course, this would all be SO much easier if actors across the television world were just paid what they deserve, and hopefully, that will happen soon.

If we get any news at all about YOU this month, we hope it will be about the start of production. Honestly, we’d be surprised if there is any announcement at all about a start date for the final episodes until we get to the summer or early fall of next year.

As for what the story is going to be…

Can Joe Goldberg really get away with everything? On the surface, you can argue that he, alongside Kate, now have everything that they want and tremendous power. However, there are still some vulnerable spots of Penn Badgley’s past that could still surface. We know, for starters, that Marienne is still out there. Also, there is a chance that another familiar face or two could find their way out into this world.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

