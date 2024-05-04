The Bear season 3 premiere date: May 2024 update

As many of you may be aware, we will be getting a chance to learn more about The Bear season 3 sooner rather than later. It’s mostly a question of when!

After all, we have learned already that the plan is for the Jeremy Allen White series to be coming back in June. FX has already confirmed this, and we’ve yet to hear a single thing that signals that they are planning to move away from it. Until we hear otherwise, we have to put trust that they’re sticking with it. (Meanwhile, production remains actively going on across Illinois.)

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more THE BEAR videos!

We’ve said already, but the likely premiere date will be one of the final two Thursdays of the aforementioned month, especially when you compare this to what we’ve seen in the past. The #1 thing we’d say for May is that within the next couple of weeks, we should get an exact date, with perhaps a full trailer at the start of next month.

What will the third season be about?

We honestly don’t think that there’s going to be some sort of huge effort to radically change the show from what we’ve seen in the past, meaning that the focus here is almost certainly going to be on Carmy and Sydney trying to make the restaurant a success now that they’ve got it built up and prepared. Of course, Carmy will get out of that fridge, but a lot of the other problems from that particular night will remain. We have to expect that, and that it could take a lot of time in order to heal a lot of these wounds.

Of course, it would also be nice at some point for Carmy to actually balance work and life better, even if that feels hard.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Bear right now

When do you think we are going to be seeing The Bear season 3 premiere over on FX?

Do you think a date will be announced over the next few weeks? Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to also come back — there are a lot of other updates coming here soon.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







