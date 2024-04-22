The Bear season 3 trailer: When to expect it

The Bear season 3 has to be one of the most-anticipated shows of the summer and in one way, we know a decent amount about it already!

After all, consider the following first and foremost: FX and Hulu have already announced that the Jeremy Allen White show will be back on the air in June. Filming started up closer to the end of February. The series notoriously shoots a lot of its episodes in a short span of time, so it is logical to think that it will be done with production before too long. (As of late last week, we know that they were still at it — not that we want to give away any spoilers here.)

When you consider the likely binge release here mixed with fan demand, FX / Hulu are going to do at least something to get people talking about Carmy and Sydney’s return in advance. With this in mind, it is our feeling that come next month, some sort of trailer will emerge. Within that, you could get a sense of what the focus for season 3 could be.

On the surface, it feels like a part of it will be all about The Bear (the restaurant) trying to find a way to make a name for itself and fast as a fine-dining destination. It will need word to spread quickly, especially since a lot of restaurants shot down within an extremely small amount of time in big cities. All the while, we do hope that there will be some questions regarding Carmy’s happiness. Namely, is this something that is even possible for a guy like him? Time and time again, we have seen him self-sabotage or try to claim that he doesn’t deserve it. This is one of the main reasons why he and Claire are no more.

