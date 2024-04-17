The Bear season 3 premiere date: The most ideal day

As many of you may be familiar already, The Bear season 3 is going to be streaming on Hulu in June — it is mostly a matter of when.

With that being said, is it as difficult to figure out a premiere date here as it would see at first? There is actually a decent amount of evidence that is worth looking at right now.

First and foremost, let’s start by reminding you here that the last two years, we saw the Jeremy Allen White series arrive on June 23 and then June 22. Given that 2024 is a leap year, the day that we are currently looking at the most is Thursday, June 20. Hulu and FX have already hinted at a binge release and for now, it does feel fair to expect this.

Is there any other option here insofar as a premiere date goes? Well, given that The Bear only started production in February, it is hard to imagine it coming in early June. Meanwhile, we tend to think the powers-that-be love the Thursday spot since it gives them the ability to turn watching the show into an extended weekend. The only other possibility that makes sense right now is June 27, since that would give the show a little bit more time to be polished up and ready to go.

While we wait for an announcement…

Let’s just keep crossing our fingers that the report about season 4 shooting immediately after season 3 is accurate! Even if we don’t see those episodes for a long time, it would be rather nice to just know that another chapter of this story is in fact coming. It does feel, at least for now, like one of those shows that will last as long as everyone wants it to.

