The Bear season 4: When could it premiere?

For those who have not heard as of yet, it seems as though the folks at FX and Hulu have quietly handed over a season 4 renewal for The Bear. With that in mind, it is fair to wonder the following: When are we actually going to see it?

The reason this matters and is so notable / interesting right now is due to the fact that season 4 could start shooting almost immediately after season 3. This could mean, at least in theory, that the two seasons could air relatively close to each other. Will they? Let’s just say that this is an entirely different story.

If you were hoping for whatever reason that The Bear season 4 could stream on Hulu later this year, let’s just go ahead and pump the brakes on that. Even if these episodes are ready to go by the end of the fall, there is just no real incentive to drop them then.

After all, consider the idea that the streamer will want to spread the two seasons out to retain more subscribers and make this even more of an event. Also, consider the idea that they may also want seasons 3 and 4 eligible in two different awards seasons. This show could be a perennial favorite for some time, and these awards are a great way in order for it to find an even greater amount of success down the line.

What’s our current expectation?

Well, it is really not that complicated. Our sentiment is that with the third season coming in June 2024, there’s a good chance season 4 will arrive in June 2025. That allows for two separate Emmy windows.

As for whether or not season 4 could be the end, nothing is certain — however, a lot of comedies of this nature do not tend to have super-long lives.

