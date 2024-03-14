The Bear reportedly renewed for season 4 at FX, Hulu

While we all collectively wait to see The Bear season 3 premiere in June, how about some early good news regarding season 4?

According to a report coming in from Deadline, the hit culinary “comedy” starring Jeremy Allen White has been quietly renewed for another chapter. FX has yet to confirm the news, but the apparent plan is to shoot season 4 back-to-back with season 3, which is currently in production.

Why do this? There could be one school of thought out there that season 4 is being set up to be the final one, but that is not necessarily the case. As the aforementioned site notes, this has as much to do with cast and creative schedules as anything else. We know that Ebon Moss-Bachrach is going to be a star of the upcoming Marvel movie Fantastic Four and beyond just that, White and Ayo Edebiri are receiving a good many offers for other opportunities. This allows everyone the chance to be able to go off and do some other things for a while.

For the record, it is our feeling that this early renewal will not mean all that much when it comes to whether or not season 4 is going to come our way faster. Our feeling is that FX and Hulu (who streams the series) are going to wait until June 2025 to stream it, mostly so that the show remains an annual event and there is something specific everyone has to look forward to.

Given that this report is now out there, we do personally anticipate that we’re going to get some sort of news on the season 4 renewal in an official capacity soon. There is no sense in waiting, and it is certainly not a shock that the powers-that-be would want to bring The Bear back.

