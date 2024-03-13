The Bear season 3: Ayo Edebiri to direct episode

As you prepare to see The Bear season 3 on Hulu this June, know that there’s some very exciting news regarding Ayo Edebiri. Not only is she going to continue to appear on-screen as Sydney but moving forward, she will also have a chance to direct an episode, as well!

Of course, trying to get specifics on her particular episode is pretty darn impossible, but it feels like this is a move that has been in the works for a good while.

As a part of a new profile with Vogue, Edebiri indicated that the idea of directing on this show was originally sparked years ago, thanks to a conversation between her and show executive producer Christopher Storer:

“The first time I met Chris, I was 21, and he was like, ‘You’re a director.’ I was like, Mind your business, bro … But then last season, he said, ‘Come to set, just come to set, see what happens’ … [So I started doing that] and I was like, Oh, okay. Yeah. I think I want to do this.”

Directing on The Bear in particular is noteworthy in that the show does not rely on a large group of people to make episodes. To date, only three people have done it — Storer, fellow EP Joanna Calo, and then also Ramy Youssef, who directed the big Marcus spotlight episode from last season. (One of the reasons why Calo and Storer did not do that episode is because it was on location in Europe, which made it harder for them to travel.)

Rest assured, the third season will be ambitious — but is it going to be as tasty as what we had the first two times? That is the mystery we don’t have an answer to right now, but fingers crossed that changes within the relatively near future.

What do you think about Ayo Edebiri directing on The Bear season 3?

