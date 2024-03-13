The Bear season 3 filming: The challenges of success

Production on The Bear season 3 has been underway for weeks now, and the exciting news is that the show could return this summer. Hulu is planning, at least at present, a binge release, which means that there should be a chance to check out the entirety of the story all at once.

Based on both the ending of season 2 and the incredible nature of some of those episodes (think “Forks” or the season 2 finale), the show does face difficult expectations moving forward. How do you match what else is out there? However, this is not the only challenge the show faces over the coming weeks.

While the Jeremy Allen White series proved to be a hit after season 1, we would say that season 2 catapulted it to another level entirely. It is now up there with a Succession as one of the true prestige shows on TV, one where viewers will grasp for every detail or tease that is out there. This can be a huge problem when you consider that The Bear films in a big city, one where cameras are everywhere desperate to capture your every move.

Just in the past two weeks alone, there have been multiple either spoilers or potential-spoilers that have been captured or shared online. What this means is quite simple: If you love the show as much as us and want to remain unspoiled, be careful where you navigate online. We are sure that FX and Hulu already had protective measures to try and keep some secrets from getting out, but there are probably going to be more of them than ever as we inch forward.

While it would be nice to get a piece of casting news at some point in the weeks ahead, The Bear really feels like one of those shows where it may be better to know very little in advance. Our advice is simple: Set your bar for expectations low. If you do that, there is a chance you could be surprised a little later on down the road.

