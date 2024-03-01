The Bear season 3 premiere date: March 2024 expectations

Is there a chance that we are going to learn about a premiere date for The Bear season 3 over the course of this month? The desire is clearly there!

Following the exceptional second season on Hulu last year, we do not think it is altogether crazy to say that the Jeremy Allen White series is the hottest show on TV right now. It is still gaining viewers, and it manages to bring out so many emotions while also being small in scale and not some big-budget CGI epic. Do you know how hard that is to pull off in this present-day TV culture?

So what are the chances that we learn a formal season 3 premiere date this month? We know that it would be nice to have something 100% official on the calendar. Unfortunately, for the time being we do still think that it is unlikely, and for a number of different reasons. Take, for starters, the fact that the show just started production in Chicago and for now, getting it made is the top priority. Also, remember for a moment that FX has already indicated that the show will be back in June and as a result of that, they may not feel a ton of pressure to hone things down any further than this.

If there is any news that we get about The Bear this month, it will likely be tied to casting … but even with that, we’re not sure how much will be shared. There is a certain part of this series that is all about that element of surprise! Take, for example, what it felt like to see that star-studded group of people around the dinner table in that “Fishes” episode in season 2. The more than you can contain those surprises, the better.

What do you most want to see moving into The Bear season 3?

