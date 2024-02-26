The Bear season 3: Jeremy Allen White on hopes for Carmy

For anyone out there who is not aware, The Bear season 3 is currently in production! There is so much we can prepare for. The restaurant has only just started to get going and yet, there are legitimate fears that it may not make it. Carmy managed to blow up his relationships with both Richie and Claire within a matter of minutes, and that is without even getting into the normal problems that tend to come around and establishment like this a lot of the time. Chicago may be a big city, but there is a lot competition.

Beyond the restaurant, there is also another big, burning question: Can Carmy actually find a way to be happy? He may be good at his job, but that doesn’t mean it brings him happiness…

Speaking on this particular subject further to Deadline while at the SAG Awards, Jeremy Allen White told an anecdote that expresses exactly what he wants for his character:

“I was flying to Chicago and I got dropped a little note on a napkin while I was on the plane. All it said on it was, ‘I hope Carmy gets a happy ending.’ I think that’s all I really hoped for. That he learns how to understand himself a little bit better and appreciates what he has and then finds some peace.

“What I want people to take away or understand, to me, the show is so much about loneliness and how to combat that. How to find belonging, how to communicate and how to connect. I hope those who watch it and enjoy it feel less alone. I think a lot of the show is about found family and the connection we all are always searching for.”

Are we personally hopeful he can get there? Absolutely, but this does not mean it will be happening in some quick or easy fashion. It may not happen at all this season and we may need to exercise some patience.

Expect to see the third season of The Bear on Hulu this June.

What do you most want to see moving into The Bear season 3, especially for Carmy?

