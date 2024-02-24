The Bear season 3: Ebon Moss-Bachrach’s new ‘tease’

As we recently noted, The Bear season 3 is officially in production — isn’t it nice to hear the same from a cast member?

Well, last night Ebon-Moss Bachrach (who plays Richie a.k.a. Cousin) made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and during the interview, it was noted that he flew in from Chicago to do the interview — and we know the SAG Awards are coming up soon. This is a busy time for the entire cast, especially since this is a show that is well-known for filming a lot of its stories within a relatively short amount of time.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more THE BEAR videos!

So what is coming up here when it comes to the story? Well, of course Kimmel asked during the interview if Ebon had read the scripts, he responded by joking that everything goes right with the restaurant and all the characters are happy.

The reality, of course, is a little bit more complicated. Just in case you wanted a quick refresher, the latest season of the show ended with Carmy being stuck in a freezer and with he and Richie engaging in an explosive argument. Cousin spent the latter part of season 2 (especially “Forks”) working to be a better person and part of the team, and it seemed like he had found his true calling and was truly happy. Is there a risk now that he’s going to be set back to a certain degree?

In general, there is this real risk that the entire restaurant is set back given the fact that it takes a lot of money and effort to get a place like this going strong, and there is a lot of money on the line. If this doesn’t work, Carmy’s entire future could be a total wreck.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Bear season 3 production

What do you most want to see moving into The Bear season 3 when it airs this summer?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







