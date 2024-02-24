The Bear season 3: Is filming underway?

For everyone out there who is excited to get closer to The Bear season 3, how about a tantalizing appetizer? Filming may now be underway for the hit show!

Over the past few days, filming notices have started to pop up across the city of Chicago for the show — or, at least a code name for the show that is meant to keep things secret. With that in mind, we have no intention of sharing any further specifics, but just know that the latest batch of episodes is in the works. We heard weeks ago that the show was planning a late February start and with that in mind, everything seems to be lining up here.

It has already been announced that the Jeremy Allen White show will be back in June, and for most shows out there, the idea of this short a turnaround would be unheard of. At the same time, though, The Bear is notorious for filming its seasons in a super-short period of time and from there, post-production can begin.

Obviously, expectations are through the roof for the latest chapter of the show and for good reason. The first two seasons of the series were extraordinary and beyond just that, there is SO much dramatic tension right now! Carmy is stuck in the freezer, Friends and Family Night descended into chaos, and there is so much debt that needs to be paid. There is no guarantee that we’re going to see The Bear as a restaurant be successful; is there anything that this group can do to get the word out? Is it just about producing the best food that they can?

