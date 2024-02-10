The Bear season 3 will likely keep binge release, per FX boss

If you were hoping that The Bear season 3 would abandon its binge release in favor of a weekly rollout, let’s just say we have bad news.

While speaking to reporters at the TCA Winter Press Tour on Friday, FX boss John Landgraf indicated that the Jeremy Allen White – Ayo Edebiri series would likely stick with the release pattern that it had the first two seasons, despite some out there wanting a change. There is an argument to be made that releasing episodes weekly, or at least in batches, would allow the network (and Hulu, where the show streams) to command most of the summer following its upcoming June release.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more THE BEAR videos!

So why not do this? Based on what Landgraf had to say per Deadline, it is in part tied to story reasons:

“We all watched the first season and it wasn’t lost on me or anyone else who worked on the show that it’s a little anxiety inducing to watch that show and anxiety inducing are not the adjectives typically associated with hit television shows and Emmy awards. So we made a decision that we would drop the whole thing because for those of you who saw it, it has a really beautiful, very uplifting ending.

“When we came back for Season 2, we debated, since we knew now that we had a hit, can we milk it a little bit? Can we roll it out over weeks, more Bear is better? We then thought that’s a rotten thing to do, to change it up for the audience. The way that Chris makes it, even though the episodes are separate, there’s a whole vibe to every season so we decided not to change what we had already set in motion and I have no doubt that we’ll keep doing it because we did it in the past. Even if we could, I don’t think we’d change it now.”

There’s always a chance that this changes but for now, we’re prepared to binge again. The pressure is going to be high regardless on season 3, especially since season 2 is widely regarded as a thing of the utmost beauty.

Related – Be sure to get more thoughts on The Bear season 3, including its June release

Are you for or against The Bear season 3 having a binge release, where everything is out at once?

Share right now in the comments, and also come back — there are some other updates coming up here soon.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







