The Bear season 3 premiere date will reportedly be in June

Consider this a generous serving of good news: The Bear season 3 will be premiering earlier than we thought.

Speaking today at the TCA Winter Press Tour per TVLine, FX chairman John Landgraf confirmed that the third batch of episodes for the Jeremy Allen White series is going to be available at some point in June. This is a little shocking given that the season has yet to even start production, but the thing about this show in particular is that it does not take long to film and with the way that it is shot, it can be pieced together rather quickly after the fact. Hopefully, a more formal announcement is coming this spring.

As for what the third season is going to revolve around the aftermath of that chaotic friends and family dinner at the restaurant. While the food was well received, Carmy got himself trapped in the freezer and without even knowing it, destroyed his relationship with Claire. Then, he got in a verbal sparring match with Richie. There’s a lot that needs to be figured out to get everyone back on the same page again.

Now, let’s just hope that the latest chapter of The Bear can live up to what is some otherworldly levels of hype. Remember that the second season has to be one of the most well-regarded seasons of any show in years, with episodes like “Fishes” and “Forks” topping a lot of year-end lists. We do tend to think that season 3 will be rather focused on the food (White reportedly started culinary training again last month), but what does that look like? What will his food journey look like from here?

