The Bear season 3 spoilers: Star on Richie, Carmy’s future

We recognize that The Bear season 3 is going to be one of the most-anticipated shows of the year, really no matter when it airs. In the interim, though, there’s one more thing we can talk about here: What sort of story we can expect.

For a quick refresher from the end of season 2, it goes a little bit like this: Carmy found himself locked in the restaurant’s freezer and while there, he accidentally told Claire exactly how he feels about their relationship. (Basically, it’s over.) Meanwhile, he and Richie got into a heated shouting match after the fact, where both of them said things that they can never really walk about.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more THE BEAR videos!

Given that Carmy really initiated some of the conflict, doesn’t it feel like he has to lead the way here with a reconciliation? That’s at least what we think. In speaking on this further to Deadline at the Emmys tonight, here is what Ebon Moss-Bachrach had to say:

“They seem very far apart from the last thing, I saw. I do think the ball is in Carmy’s court. I think Richie is a very loyal friend who is a very resilient soul. Carmy seems more fragile and neurotic.”

We also just hope at this point that Richie is going to find a way to really hold onto a lot of the lessons that he learned in “Forks.” We know that it can be hard to change your habits, especially after an incident like what we just saw. Yet, at the same time he needs to realize that he’s moved into such a great space and he cannot let Carmy’s behavior impact him.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Bear now, including what else could be coming

What do you most want to see moving into The Bear season 3, especially for Carmy and Richie?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — there are so many other great updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







