The Bear season 3: Jeremy Allen White on Carmy, Claire

As we prepare to see The Bear season 3 over on Hulu, is there any chance that Claire turns up again? That’s been a question for a while. It seems like she and Carmy are over, as we have no idea how they get past what he said while trapped in that freezer. If they are over, there is also a chance that we don’t ever see Claire again. She did grow up with some of these characters, but she doesn’t work in the restaurant industry; with that, what would her role in the story be?

It is not surprising that star Jeremy Allen White would be asked about a possibly Molly Gordon return after winning a Golden Globe last night. With that being said, does he actually know a lot about the story ahead?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more THE BEAR videos!

Speaking to Deadline, the actor made it pretty darn clear that he is in the dark almost as much as anyone when it comes to the future:

“I truly have no idea [what is coming] … but as Jeremy, a reader of scripts and watcher of show, I think she deserve an apology at the very least. So I hope there’s some version of that when I read scripts again.”

If Claire does return, we do tend to think that an apology could happen — especially since we’re not even sure Carmy loved here as much as he just felt like he should probably be in a relationship. He was trying to prove to himself that he could find some sort of element of joy or happiness within himself and/or the world around him. In the end, though, he proclaimed that he didn’t need to receive or provide any amusement or enjoyment. He has the restaurant, and that is his life. We’ll see if that holds true.

Related – Check out some more news on The Bear right now, including some more discussion on filming

Do you think that we’re ever going to see Carmy again on The Bear season 3?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







