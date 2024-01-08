The Bear season 3: Impact of Golden Globes wins

Following all of the big wins tonight at the Golden Globes, is there any more that can be said all about The Bear season 3?

First and foremost, we 100% want more of the show … now that we think that this is all that much of a shock to anyone out there. The first two seasons of the series were nothing short of sensational, and that’s a big reason why it cleaned house at the ceremony. Yet, there is a season 3 coming … and will it be impacted by all of the awards love?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more THE BEAR videos!

Well, let’s just put this in blunt terms now: It won’t be. We do think that Christopher Storer, Joanna Calo, and the rest of the team for The Bear are aware that there could be pressure when it comes to living up to the first two seasons, we don’t think that they are going to think too much about it in general. Instead, they are going to focus more on telling a story that feels natural to them.

Also, we don’t exactly think that season 3 is going to be rushed along just because the show got more trophies. We know that this month Jeremy Allen White is going to do some more prep work when it comes to making Carmy as believable as possible; meanwhile, the plan is for new episodes to start shooting next month. Given that The Bear tends to film its episodes within a rather short window of time, we do think there’s a good chance it is out in either the summer or the fall. We hope that Carmy can find a way to get success in the kitchen and also outside of it, but that’s something that has been rather elusive to him so far.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Bear now, including some other discussion now all about potential premiere dates

What do you most want to see moving into The Bear season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







