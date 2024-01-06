The Bear season 3 premiere date: Our hopes for January

What are we going to learn when it comes to The Bear season 3 over the course of January? Make no mistake, we want to learn more … but will we? That’s the real debate that we’ve got at the moment.

For now, though, let’s just take a moment getting further into where things stand. Nothing has been revealed as of yet when it comes to the latest batch of episodes are going to arrive on Hulu, but we at least know some good news is on the horizon.

For those who have not heard already, Jeremy Allen White and (presumably) some other cast members are going to start working to train and prepare for the show once more this month. That leads into the start of production, which could happen as early as February. This is a show that does often manage to film a lot of content in a pretty short period of time, and we do tend to think that this is going to be the case here, as well. It really adds to the vibe and the intimacy of the show in some ways.

As for a premiere date…

The unfortunate news is that we’re going to be waiting for a good while to get a precise announcement — it’s not happening this month. If we are lucky, we’re going to have a chance to get new episodes at some point in the summer or fall. We’re sure that the industry strikes delayed progress to a certain extent, so we don’t want to have a schedule too specific in our heads. After all, you can’t rush greatness, and this is easily one of the best shows on TV.

What do you most want to see moving into The Bear season 3, no matter when it premieres?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates coming, and we don’t want

