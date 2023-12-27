The Bear season 3: Who needs to return?

Is it crazy to be thinking about returning guest stars already for The Bear season 3? We certainly don’t think so! This has to be one of the most-anticipated shows of the next year, especially when you consider that filming will kick off at some point before the end of the winter.

When it comes to familiar faces, we obviously think that the main cast will be back — you don’t have to worry about that. We also tend to think that the return of Oliver Platt is a given, even if he’s also busy with Chicago Med.

Is it possible that we see flashbacks with more of Jon Bernthal, or a small appearance again with a Sarah Paulson or John Mulaney? In theory, sure. However, the one name who feels essential right now is Jamie Lee Curtis as Donna. After all, she was the one who pleaded with Pete in the finale to not say anything about her almost going into The Bear during Friends & Family. She is the one who has so much resolved story with not just Carmy, but also Sugar. There’s a reason we have heard so little from her in the present.

As some point, we do think she could walk through those doors — it’s just a matter of when. It may not even be planned. We just think that this is a story for The Bear to conquer before everyone can be the best versions of themselves.

Who we don’t need to see again

Claire. This is no critique on the divisive nature of that storyline, but it doesn’t feel like there is anything else that need to be said here. She heard Carmy at his most broken and blunt, and there is no coming back from that.

Who do you most want to see the most moving into The Bear season 3?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates.

