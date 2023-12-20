The Bear season 3: Jeremy Allen White shares progress report

Now that we know that The Bear season 3 is officially coming to Hulu, that opens the door for a while slew of additional questions. Where do we start? It’s as simple as trying to learn when filming is actually going to kick off, and when preparations are officially going to begin.

Luckily, we are thrilled to say that we’ve already got some information on that courtesy of someone who would know better than almost anyone — star Jeremy Allen White.

Speaking on The Today Show while also promoting his new film The Iron Claw, White re-affirmed that the series is hopefully going to re-enter production at some point in February. Meanwhile, he affirmed that next month, he is going to get back into training with some chefs to ensure that his culinary technique is up to par. For those who are not aware, The Bear shoots in an extremely compressed window compared to a lot of shows. Basically any sort of training required to believably play a role like Carmy has to be done in advance.

Of course, the great thing about said compressed window is that it dramatically improves the odds that the new season is going to be available at some point next year. Let’s hope that these stories are as fascinating and meaningful as what we got the second go-around. Also, let’s hope that Carmy actually gets out of the freezer and is not just a giant block of ice by the time the first episode rolls around.

If you haven’t watched the show as of yet, isn’t this the best time to do that? We would certainly argue for now this is one of the best shows you are ever going to find.

