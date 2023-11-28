The Bear season 3: When is filming set to begin?

When is The Bear season 3 going to kick off production? We know that there have been questions for a while with the FX / Hulu hit, and we like to think we’ve got news now that will make a lot of people happy.

After all, while there are a number of big-name shows that have been heavily impacted by the AMPTP’s failure to give writers and actors a fair deal for a long time (leading to the strikes), it does not feel as though this one is going to be hurt as much. As a matter of fact, there is a chance it could be back as early as next summer or the fall.

According to a report from Deadline, filming for The Bear season 3 is going to be kicking off in late February or early March. Due to the way in which this series is shot and the relatively short episodes, it does not have an extremely long window for production to take place. In between this and a lack of special effects, it is feasible that it could premiere a handful of months later — though in the end, a lot of that is going to depend on Hulu’s own scheduling interests. The cast and crew have no real same in that.

Now that we’ve said all of this, is it too much to ask that we actually get some of these episodes spaced out? We don’t think The Bear needs to be binged, and we’d actually like to see it maintain some element of pop-culture relevancy for a longer period of time. This could be a polarizing take, though, given that there are people who most likely prefer having a chance to see everything all at the same time.

