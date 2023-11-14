The Bear season 2: Ayo Edebiri to submit as lead for 2024 Emmys

While we may be waiting for a while to see The Bear season 3 arrive, we do have some exciting news to share on the Emmy front.

According to a new report from Variety, Ayo Edebiri is going to submit for the Emmys as lead actress in a comedy series, a distinction from where she decided to submit during season 1. The rules of this may be a little confusing, especially since the 2023 Emmys have been delayed until the start of next year due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. She already has a nomination for that ceremony, but it is for her supporting work in season 1. Her submission as a lead will factor in for the 2024 Emmys, who could announce nominations at some point near summer.

Is this the right move to make? Personally, we tend to think so given that Ayo’s work in season 2 was nothing short of stellar, and Sydney is also treated like a main character the bulk of the time. This is not a situation similar to Succession star Brian Cox, who submitted as a lead for this past season of the HBO show despite only being in a few episodes.

Is a nomination likely?

Personally, we think so given that The Bear season 2 is regarded as even better than the first go-around. It did elevate the stakes in some ways, and also give us a chance to learn so much more about the entire ensemble cast. This show is really modern TV at its best — despite not having a ton of big names or a franchise attachment, it drew people into its world fully, to the point where it will likely go on for as long as Christopher Storer and the entire creative team want it to.

