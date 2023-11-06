The Bear renewed for a season 3 by FX!

While the news of The Bear being renewed for a season 3 felt somewhat like a given, isn’t it nice to have official news today? We tend to think so!

With this in mind, let’s just go ahead and trumpet out what makes us so excited. The FX series (which streams on Hulu) did a rare thing in actually getting better in season 2. It is clearly one of the best shows on all of TV, as it manages to actually capture the intensity of working in a culinary establishment. Sure, we know that it is billed as a comedy, but we tend to think of it more as a half-hour drama a lot of the time with some comedic elements.

In a statement, here is some of what Nick Grad, President, FX Entertainment had to say about the show coming back:

“The Bear, which wowed audiences in its first season only to achieve even greater heights in season two, has become a cultural phenomenon … We’re so proud to partner with Christopher Storer, Joanna Calo, Josh Senior, and the rest of the creative team, as well as the brilliant cast led by Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri and Ebon Moss-Bachrach. What they and the crew have done is truly remarkable, and we and our partners at Hulu join fans in looking forward to the next chapter in the story of The Bear.”

When will season 3 arrive?

We don’t think it’s going to surprise anyone to learn that the plan is for it to launch next year. This is not a show that takes a long time to film, so it really comes down to the scripts being ready and the SAG-AFTRA strike being over. We tend to think that summer or fall 2024 is still very much in question, but we’ll wait and see what is officially decided.

