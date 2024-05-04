American Horror Story season 13: May 2024 hopes

Now that we have made it into May 2024, why not talk a little bit more all about American Horror Story season 13? We know that at some point, it is 100% coming to FX — even if there is a lot of mystery out there about it.

After all, thing about things like this — if this was a normal year, it would be easy for us to sit here and say that the show is going to be back in October. However, American Horror Story: Delicate only recently concluded, making it the latest in the year that we’ve ever seen a version of the show wrap up. Meanwhile, you can also add to this the fact that Ryan Murphy is executive producing another horror-themed show in Grotesquerie, which is set to air on the aforementioned network this fall.

Because of all of this, the biggest thing that we can say at present is simply this: Exercise a whole lot of patience! We don’t have a sense that the network is going to rush anything along here when it comes to the future of this series, and nor do they really need to, all things considered. They can just take their time to figure out whatever it is that they want. If Murphy and his team don’t have a great season 13 idea yet, why not wait until 2025?

With all of this in mind, we’d say to just take a wait-and-see approach to the future of the American Horror Story franchise — with that said, remember that American Horror Stories, the Hulu spin-off, has some more episodes in the can already. You should at least see those later on in the year.

When do you think we’re going to learn more on American Horror Story season 13 over at FX?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

