American Horror Story season 13: Why no teases in Delicate?

We are less than 24 hours away from the end of American Horror Story: Delicate on FX, and there is so much still to unpack.

So, what is the biggest question we should be thinking about moving forward? Well, it has to do with the lack of major teases for season 13 in the finale last night … and also the lack of postmortem interviews that are also out there right now.

At present, we tend to think that one of the big issues here is quite simple: Ryan Murphy was not involved in the writing process for season 12. Because of that, it was hard for anyone working behind the scenes on Delicate, in particular writer Halley Feiffer, to actually set the stage for what’s ahead in the franchise. It remains to be seen who the writer for season 13 is going to be; or, if there is some traditional writers’ room that is put together behind the scenes.

At the moment, it doesn’t seem like setting up an American Horror Story season 13 is a top priority for anyone at FX. After all, they have more American Horror Stories episodes currently in the works, just as they also have another Ryan Murphy show in Grotesquerie that they will be launching later this year. With a great cast including Niecy Nash-Betts and Courtney B. Vance, there is already a lot of groundwork laid that it could be something special. We are okay waiting for season 13, but there also needs to be a good reason for it. That’s the part of it that is hard to figure out now since this show can be so touch-and-go.

What do you think the story is going to be for American Horror Story season 13 down the line?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

