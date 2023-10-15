YOU season 5 premiere date: Hope still in October?

Is there any change at all that we are going to get a YOU season 5 premiere date over the course of October? What more is there to say here?

Well, if you have kept track of some of the headlines around the Penn Badgley series for a while, the you know that season 5 is going to be the final season. It is also fair to say that the writers are back to preparing the last chapter now that the WGA strike is over. The fourth season wrapped up earlier this year, and you probably are going to be stuck waiting for a good while to see some of what lies ahead.

What we are trying to outline here is pretty clear: You are not going to be getting a season 5 premiere date for a good while still. If we are lucky, there will be a chance to have something announced in the spring or summer. The first order of business here is for the SAG-AFTRA strike to be resolved with a fair deal — that is the only way that anything more happens.

Beyond just that, the next thing is for these episodes to be filmed and in the can; around that point, something more can be announced. The odds of it being in October, for now, are pretty darn low.

Based on what we have seen in the past…

Our current expectation is that we’re going to have a chance to see another episode split into halves; that way, there can be a little bit more momentum built into the eventual series finale. We know that Joe Goldberg’s story has had a fair share of twists and turns already, so it would not be a shock if his past finally comes back to bite him in some interesting ways.

What do you most want to see moving into YOU season 5?

When do you think that this series is going to actually premiere? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are other updates coming up soon.

(Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

