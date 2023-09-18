YOU season 5 filming: Will Netflix show start work this fall?

As so many of you out there know, YOU season 5 is going to be the final one over on Netflix, and there is a lot to dive into here.

Take, for starters, the simple fact that we want to see filming start at some point in the near future — at least provided that certain conditions are met. The WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes need to be resolved, and that would require both guilds getting a contract that is representative of their overall value. That hasn’t happened yet, but we know that the WGA is meeting with the studios and streamers this week — and we like to think that this is at least a small beacon of hope.

If the strikes are resolved this month, then there is a chance filming could begin this fall — but it is far from confirmed. Some of it would depend on where exactly the scripts are, plus whether or not the Penn Badgley series wants to film in the colder months. After all, you do have to remember for a moment that Netflix probably is not going to rush this season out, mostly because they have no clear reason to do that. The most important thing for them is that they get the ending right.

Also, Netflix has enough other shows to fill the gap for a while. If we are about to see the first half of YOU at some point in fall 2024, we’re going to be happy.

Our advice for the fall

Send your best to all writers and actors out there, and also be patient. We are sure that there are a few different previews and trailers that will be announced along the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

