YOU season 5: Where things stand for Netflix entering September

Now that we are getting close to the start of September, what does that mean when it comes to YOU season 5? Is there more news coming around the corner here?

We don’t think that it is going to come as some sort of surprise to anyone out there that we would like some more news on the future of the show — and sooner rather than later. This is the final chapter! Joe Goldberg is back in New York City and we tend to think that by virtue of that alone, there are some pretty interesting events that are going to unfold.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more YOU video coverage!

Now, of course, is where we have to hand over the more unfortunate reminder that these events are not going to be seen by our own eyes anytime soon. If you are hoping for any major updates to be revealed on the show over the course of September, you will be inevitably let down and there is no other way around that. The WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes remain ongoing and because of this, whatever plans that existed for filming have obviously been pushed far back. The state of the scripts for the Penn Badgley series also remain unclear!

If there is anything that we do have to hope for at this given moment in time, it is rather simple: That the rest of the story could be worth the wait. First and foremost, the writers and actors have to be paid what they deserve. From there, the wheels can start to turn! We would love to see at least some of the final season in the second half of 2024, but it could still be early 2025 at this rate.

As for how the show could end, Marienne is still out there. If anyone could give Joe his just desserts, it could be her after what she has gone through.

Related – Check out some other insight on YOU, including a few more details on whatever the future could hold

What do you most want to see when it comes to YOU season 5 over at Netflix?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! After you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

(Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







