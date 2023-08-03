YOU season 5 premiere date: Our hopes for August

Now that we are in the midst of August, are we going to get some more information on a YOU season 5 premiere on Netflix? We know that we are inching closer to the endgame for the Penn Badgley series, as this will be the final chapter of the story.

So with that in mind, are we going to get some other news sooner rather than later? Is there any sliver of hope here at all?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more YOU video coverage!

If you remember, earlier this year we at least got a tease from Tudum that there may be a familiar face or two could return for the final season — which does make some element of sense, given that we are in New York City again.

If you are hoping for more, whether it be a premiere date or news about filming, you are going to be disappointed. The reality here is that until we get to the other side of what’s happening with the writers’ and actors’ strikes, there is no way to get the cast and crew back on set. The show has yet to start production, and we probably won’t get any news at all until that point.

When could we see episodes actually air?

It is tough to come up with some sort of super-accurate estimate on things here but for now, our feeling is that we’re going to be seeing the show return at some point in 2024 — more likely the second half of the year than the first.

We do think personally that Joe Goldberg is going to be set up for a fall here — he’s never been a hero, and he’s also someone who has managed to delude himself into think that he is doing things for the right reason. That suggests that eventually, danger is coming.

Related – Get more information on what lies ahead on YOU

What do you most want to see when it comes to YOU season 5 on Netflix?

Go ahead and share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to also then come back to make sure you don’t miss any other updates.

(Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







