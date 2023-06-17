YOU season 5 spoilers: Penn Badgley teases returning favorites!

As many of you may be aware as of right now, YOU season 5 is going to be the final season at Netflix — and it could also be the culmination of Joe Goldberg’s story.

If you watched the end of season 4, then you know that in some ways, this character is in a more powerful position than ever before. Kate has seen and recognized him for the person he is, and the two are now together and in New York to start anew. She has helped to squash everything from his past and he has more money and resources at his disposal than ever. Could he really get away with everything, and have a license to commit violent acts like he never did before?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more YOU video coverage!

Well, we don’t think that this show is set up for Joe to have a happy ending — also, we’re not sure that he even knows what “happy” is. He may destroy whatever life he has on his own, but some other people from the past could play a part in it.

During today’s big Tudum event Netflix shared a video from Penn Badgley teasing the new season, one where he hinted that a face from the past could return as an adversary. Who is it? There were a number of familiar faces highlighted here, from John Stamos’ psychiatrist from season 1 to Marienne to even Jenna Ortega’s Ellie. The latter is going to generate the most attention, mostly because 1) she is the biggest star at the moment thanks to Wednesday and 2) the producers tried to get her for season 4 before scheduling problems came into play. We’re still not sure she will have time to appear, but wouldn’t that be a thrill?

In general, we imagine that YOU season 5 will be a thrill, even if we’re probably going to be waiting a good while to see it amidst the writers’ strike. We’re crossing our fingers for now and hoping for a debut next year.

Related – Get more news about the eventual return of YOU

What do you most want to see when YOU season 5 does return to Netflix?

Be sure to share right away in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for other updates.

(Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







