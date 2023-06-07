YOU season 5 premiere: What’s happening at Netflix?

Are you out there eagerly awaiting some more news regarding YOU season 5? We definitely understand, and for many reasons.

Take, for starters, the fact now that a good bit of time has passed since the the end of season 4. Just on the virtue of that alone, you can argue that we’re at point in which we absolutely want learn more! Joe Goldberg has now made it back to America with Kate, he’s using his true name, and in a lot of ways, he has more power than he ever had before.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more YOU video coverage!

Now that we’ve said all of this, we do have another remind that we really should give you at this point — we are still facing a long wait. A really long wait. There really isn’t all that much to report when it comes to the next season at the streaming service and honestly, we tend to think that we could be waiting for at least a few more months, if not longer, to get any substantial updates.

Let’s just put it this way — the writers’ strike is almost certainly playing a big role in all of this and for the time being, we haven’t heard all that much about the start of production.

With this being the final season, we do think there will be closure to Joe’s story, and we could see a few returning characters from the past.

Also, we wouldn’t be shocked if the streaming service decides to air these episodes in two parts again, mostly because it opens the door for them to be able to spread things out and also allow the premiere to air a little bit earlier. We probably don’t have to tell you this, but this benefits them in a wide array of ways.

Related – Get some more news on YOU season 5, including other behind-the-scenes changes

When do you think we are going to be seeing YOU season 5 at Netflix?

Go ahead and let us know right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

(Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







