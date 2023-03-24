YOU renewed for season 5; will be final season at Netflix

We don’t think the following comes as much of a surprise, but isn’t it nice to know that a YOU season 5 renewal is official? This is something that has been talked about for weeks leading up to the premiere and now, we know for sure that it’s coming to pass.

Of course, there is a bittersweet element to it as well — this is going to be the final season. The folks at Netflix has confirmed that, but this is also something that star Penn Badgley has hinted at in the past. There were only so many seasons that this story could go, especially now that Joe Goldberg is now back in New York City.

There is one major change here when it comes to matters behind the scenes, as Michael Foley and Justin W. Lo are stepping in for showrunner Sera Gamble, who will stay on as an executive producer. Speaking to TVLine, here is some of what she had to say:

“As I step back from day-to-day showrunning to focus on new projects, I’m immensely grateful to co-creator and all-around genius Greg Berlanti, Caroline Kepnes, my friends at Berlanti Productions and Alloy Entertainment, and our steadfast partners at Warner Bros and Netflix … Making the show alongside our writers, producers, directors, cast and crew has been an honor and ridiculously fun. And I feel lucky to have worked with an artist as gifted and thoughtful as Penn Badgely. I’m proud of what we’ve all accomplished and feel privileged to pass the torch. I’m excited to watch and support the YOU team as they bring Joe Goldberg’s journey to its delightfully twisted conclusion.”

So when will the final season premiere?

Odds are, we’re going to be waiting for at least a little while. Our feeling is that mid-to-late 2024 makes the most sense, but we say that mostly knowing that this is how long Netflix tends to take with a lot of their shows across the board. Fingers crossed we end up getting that here again!

What do you think about YOU season 5 being the final season at Netflix?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

