Is YOU season 5 renewed at Netflix? Penn Badgley on future

Is there going to be a YOU season 5 at Netflix down the road? This is as big of a question now as it was a week ago, and for good reason! There are tons of reasons to be excited over the future of the series … but also horrified, when you think about the immense amount of money and power that Joe Goldberg currently has.

To us, though, one thing feels reasonably clear: It is hard to think of YOU season 4 as providing this perfect, satisfactory ending. How can you say that based on what we saw?

Here is the thing we can tell you right now: The cast and crew clearly want to see more of the show down the road. Penn Badgley has been open about that already, though he has also noted that a season 5 could end up being the end of the road. We can’t say that we’re shocked by that … at all? Why would we be? This is not a show that is build to last for another eight or nine years! At a certain point the whole ordeal starts to become unrealistic, and we tend to think that there are some out there who would claim that we’ve already hit that point.

So while it remains to be seen what the potential ending to this show would be, Penn had the following to say to British GQ recently, noting a conversation that he had with executive producer Greg Berlanti on the subject of the send-off:

“I know what Greg pitched me a few years back as what he thought was the right way to end … If there’s another one, it’s going to be, I think, a grand finale.”

Now, we just have to wait and see if Netflix gives the show a green light. While that has not been confirmed as of yet, we are reasonably optimistic based on the viewership we’ve seen so far. Netflix may be quick to cancel things sometimes, but we do believe they will want a proper end here.

Do you think there is going to be a YOU season 5, and do you also believe that it will be the end?

