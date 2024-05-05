Lawmen: Bass Reeves season 2 renewal: May 2024 hopes

Are you still hoping to see news on a Lawmen: Bass Reeves season 2 over the course of May. It has been so long already since season 1 concluded. By virtue of that, we’re sure that there are some people who would assume that the show’s future is already cemented in stone.

What can we say about that? Well, for now, simply that there is still a chance for more! Sure, we recognize that season 1 could be it and this is just a limited series, but there have been some tied to the show who have said this may not be the case. There’s a chance it continues with David Oyelowo as the title character (there is more that transpired in Bass’ life) — or, you can argue that the show gets a brand-new focus in regards to another famous lawman. We don’t think that it necessarily has to just end based on where things are right now — and why in the world would we want it to in the first place?

Now, the unfortunate news is that it’s a real toss-up as to whether or not news on Lawmen: Bass Reeves season 2 surfaces this month, mostly because it is really up to whenever there is an idea behind the scenes. This is not one of those shows that is required to be renewed in a certain amount of time, and it’s pretty darn important to remember that.

Can you argue that Taylor Sheridan’s busy schedule right now is the reason why there is no news on a season 2? In theory sure, but at the same time, Chad Feehan is actually the day-to-day showrunner here. We tend to think that any idea about another season would come as a collaboration between the two and of course Oyelowo, who is also an executive producer behind the scenes.

