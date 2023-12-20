Lawmen: Bass Reeves season 2: Show EP talks possibilities

Now that we’re days removed from the end of season 1, why not discuss a Lawmen: Bass Reeves season 2 further? There is so much to think about!

If you have read our pieces on the show in the past, we’ve noted that our general sentiment was that each season of Lawmen was going to focus on a legendary crime-fighter. Of course, that’s before we saw the end of season 1, where Bass not only survived, but it felt like the door was left wide open for something more. Sure, he is back around his family right now and there is a sense of relief with that, but who is to say things will remain that way forever?

Well, speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, executive producer Chad Feehan indicated that for the time being, all possibilities are on the board — but it really depends on what Paramount+ as a service wants to do:

You do this enough, you realize you can never really predict what’s next. Partially by design and partially because Bass’ life is so expansive, there’s meat on the bone. There are a lot of stories involved in the Bass Reeves cannon that I would love to explore if David Oyelowo and Paramount are willing.

I don’t know what’s next. If it is a different lawman, I have a few in mind. If it is another [season of] Bass, I’m jumping in feet first. Because, off the top of my head, the story of him arresting his own son is a fascinating story. There’s an outlaw by the name Bob Dozier, who he had a real cat and mouse relationship with that I’d love to explore. And then, on the home front, in addition to having to arrest his own son, he lost Jennie (his wife) at a certain point. And, what did that do to that man who invested so much into the love of this woman? So, there’s plenty of things to do. But, I don’t make those decisions.

We don’t necessarily think a decision on season 2 will be rushed but at the same time, we do know that the first season seemed to be pretty successful! It is just hard to specify anything in particular when Paramount+ does not publicly reveal numbers.

