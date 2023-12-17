Lawmen: Bass Reeves season 1 finale: Did Bass survive?

We anticipated that the Lawmen: Bass Reeves season 1 finale was going to prove to be all sorts of intense, but did it deliver on what we wanted?

Well, we should start off here by simply noting the following: We had no real idea how this series was going to conclude. All indications that we’ve got suggest that a possible season 2 would be a completely different story, and that meant that just about any ending was on the table here.

So what was deciding? The good news is that Bass is still alive; not only that, but he has a chance to have the ending that he probably dreamed of for quite some time: Being home with his family. This is something that was not guaranteed once upon a time, especially with Esau Pierce still out there.

A good bit of this finale revolved around what you could describe as this climactic battle of the ages. So, what did we see in the end here? Well, Bass won out, but not until after we learned some horrifying information about Esau enslaving the Black outlaws that he’s been catching. This was shocking, but also another terrifying reality that even freed slaves had to face at that time.

We do consider the Lawmen: Bass Reeves finale to be a successful one, mostly because it largely achieved what it set out to do — a generous amount of closure for everything that we’ve had a chance to see with the title character from the start. Sure, there is no guarantee that he will be happy forever, but that’s also not the point of the story. Instead, it is that he was able to find a certain amount of justice and piece and for now, we will simply have to settle for that. We’re also just glad that this story was finally told, given that Reeves until recently was almost forgotten to time.

