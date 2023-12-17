Lawmen: Bass Reeves season 2: Is it renewed, canceled?

Following the season 1 finale this weekend at Paramount+, can you expect a Lawmen: Bass Reeves season 2 renewal? Or, have we already reached the end of the show?

Well, the biggest thing that we can say right now is that this answer is a little bit complicated. Technically, nothing has been confirmed in regards to the future as of yet and while we are hopeful, that doesn’t mean that you will see David Oyelowo back as the title character.

Based on most of the indications that we’ve heard, Lawmen: Bass Reeves was meant from the start to be a limited series with a defined ending. The entire franchise, meanwhile, could be an anthology with each season focusing on a different legendary lawman. So long as there are more stories to tell creatively here, we do think that the show will be able to keep it going.

If there’s one other thing that is super-important and worth remembering here, it is simply the fact that almost everything executive producer Taylor Sheridan touches turns to gold. He is just about as successful as they come in this role, even on a show like this where he is not actually the showrunner.

Because of the show’s apparent anthology nature, Paramount+ does not necessarily have to rush anything along here. Instead, they can simply take their time figuring out how to proceed before doing so. In the meantime, there are a number of other Sheridan-produced projects that are coming here across the board. We already know that Yellowstone, 1923, Tulsa King, and Mayor of Kingstown are all going to be coming back for more. We remain optimistic as well about the future of Special Ops: Lioness, even if it remains clear that we’ll be waiting a little while longer to find out some more news regarding its future.

So long as any future Lawmen series maintain the strong writing and character development we had here, we tend to think we’ll be pleased.

