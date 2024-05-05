Saturday Night Live spoofs Drake, Kendrick Lamar diss tracks

We were wondering whether or not Saturday Night Live was going to find a way to discuss the rap beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar.

So, how did they do it? In the most ridiculous and obtuse way possible — through a fake morning show featuring people from Greenville who know nothing about either rapper. They also decided at one point that they were going to try and impersonate them, which was about as bad as you would possibly imagine.

The entire sketch was a big risk, mostly because it was the most simplified version of the beef that you’ll ever see. It may not also have been completely up to date. The most inspired performance came from host Dua Lipa as the “expert” who tried to piece everything together on the beef and was horribly wrong.

Given that there was no way in the world that the show was ever going to be able to accurately present everything in the beef, this is what we got instead. It wasn’t so much a spoof of Drake or Kendrick as it was a spoof on how ignorant and out-of-touch people handle discussions about it … before eventually trying to get fake versions of them to apologize and from there, get incredibly offensive.

Is this the only time that SNL is going to address this tonight? Well, there was a small reference that Michael Che made on the subject during Weekend Update, but we almost expected something more than that.

What probably made this entire sketch all the more ironic is that both Drake and Kendrick have performed on the show in the past — heck, we’ve even seen Drake be a host and do a lot of sketches in the past.

What did you think about Saturday Night Live focusing on Drake and Kendrick Lamar?

