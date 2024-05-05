Saturday Night Live: Jerry Seinfeld appears on Weekend Update

If there is one thing we did not expect to see on Saturday Night Live this weekend, it was a cameo from Jerry Seinfeld.

So, why in the world did he turn up here? He has a new movie titled Unfrosted, and the irony here was that he was there to discuss how he’s been doing too much press. At this point, he does not even remember who he is speaking to most of the time. Seinfeld did get a few good jokes in here, but at the same time this was actually a pretty short appearance. It almost would’ve been better if he didn’t get the phone call from “Univision,” which cut things off pretty early on.

This whole premise, by the way, was about as truthful as truthful can get. Seinfeld has been everywhere for the past week promoting this movie, which is pretty polarizing judging from early responses to it.

While Jerry may have had a couple of good moments in here, there’s no questioning in our mind who the real star of Weekend Update was this week: Chloe Fineman bringing back her version of JoJo Siwa, albeit with a dark twist to mirror the new music video that she has for “Karma.” She is one of the few people out there who can actually match the manic energy of her, while also saying a ton of crazy things that actually work for her version of the singer / dancer.

One other small cameo tonight

If you missed it, singer Troye Sivan introduced Dua Lipa for her performance earlier in the night. This is especially funny since SNL had a great sketch with Sarah Sherman seeing a version of him (played by Timothee Chalamet) as her personal sleep demon who routinely haunted her.

