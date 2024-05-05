Saturday Night Live: Dua Lipa performs ‘Illusion,’ ‘Happy for You’

Dua Lipa pulled double duty tonight as the host and musical guest of Saturday Night Live — so what did she perform?

Well, as some of you may be aware, the singer just put out a new album titled “Radical Optimism” and by virtue of that, we expected some songs from that release. With that, we should note that the first track she performed tonight was “Illusion,” a fun dance number that had a few disco-pop vibes to it. We’re not going to sit here and pretend like we were aware of the song beforehand, but it it does feel easy to go ahead and call this insanely catchy. The whole point of it was encouraging the audience to have fun and with that, mission accomplished.

Interestingly, the song also does have a good message to it, too — not falling for some sort of illusion / false narrative that’s being presented for whatever reason.

For those of you out there who wanted a dance number in the middle of this, you got it — Dua, ironically, even made fun of her past dancing in the cold open for the episode.

As for her second performance…

Dua came out for another number that had a heavy pop beat behind it. “Happy For You” was the title of the track, which felt a little bit of a combination between an upbeat number and a ballad. It already feels like it’s going to make a killing in streaming.

We always say that hosting and being a musical guest is a HUGE workload to take on for a single show, but kudos to Dua for actually paying this off by and large. Her sketches were funny, and she never came across as completely out of place in any of them.

Related – Get some more thoughts on the Saturday Night Live cold open tonight

What did you think about the Dua Lipa performances on Saturday Night Live tonight?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are a lot of other great updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







