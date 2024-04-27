Shogun season 2: EP talks possible renewal, future stories

Following the finale earlier this week, we recognize that the demand is there for a Shogun season 2 over at FX and Hulu. However, there is a problem: The first season wrapped up the events of the source material.

For the entirety of the show’s run, it was billed as a limited series. Yet, at the same time it now finds itself in a problem that is pretty good to have — it has become enormously successful. Not only was Shogun season 1 critically acclaimed, but the viewership was there throughout all of the show from start to finish. We honestly think that it is only going to be more popular over time, especially awards season when you see the show and some of its performers potentially recognized.

So what are the show’s own producers saying right now about the future? Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, EP Justin Marks had the following to say:

I don’t know. I keep saying it’s like we want to let everyone be on the same page when it comes to the book. And hopefully now the TV audience and the book audience are on the same page with what the story is and where it resolves. I think if we had a story, if we could find a story, we would be open to it. But I don’t think that anyone ever wants to be out over their skis without a roadmap and everything. And it’s also just about, do people want more of it?

Ultimately, we do think that there is always a chance that wee see more of the show but if it happens, it is not going to be announced right away. Marks and everyone else need an opportunity to step away for a while and figure out if they have more stories to tell.

After all, we know this: People definitely want more. That is not even a question.

Do you want to see a Shogun season 2 at some point down the road, and what do you think the story could be?

