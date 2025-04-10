Elsbeth season 2 episode 18 return date, road ahead at CBS

Following what you see tonight on CBS, do you want to get an Elsbeth season 2 episode 18 return date? What about more details?

Well, first and foremost, we do think it is worth us getting some of the bad news out of the way that you are going to be waiting a bit to see what is next. Because of the two-hour Matlock finale, the Carrie Preston drama is not on the air on April 17. The plan now is for the show to return on April 24, and from there, we anticipate that there will be new episodes the rest of the way. There are in total three more episodes coming the rest of the way.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get even more TV reviews!

So what is the story of episode 18 going to be? For starters, you are going to see the return of Michael Emerson as Elsbeth’s archenemy Milton Crawford. Meanwhile, we are going to see what amounts in some way to be a race against time.

To get a few more details on what’s to come here story-wise, go ahead and check out the attached synopsis:

“I Know What You Did Thirty-Three Summers Ago” – As Judge Milton Crawford (Michael Emerson) inches closer to becoming a federal judge, Elsbeth scours his past to prove he’s a murderer before it’s too late, but her attempts to take him down put everyone around her in jeopardy. Meanwhile, Teddy considers following in his mother’s professional footsteps, on the CBS Original series ELSBETH, Thursday, April 24 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

In general, this should be a really fun hour, especially we don’t have a chance to see continuous stories like this!

Related – See everyone who will be appearing over the Elsbeth season 2 finale

What do you most want to see moving into Elsbeth season 2 episode 18 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates down the line.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







