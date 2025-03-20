Elsbeth season 2 finale to have nine returning guest stars

Just in case you wanted a reason to be excited about the upcoming Elsbeth season 2 finale on CBS, let’s just know this: By all accounts, you are going to see more guest stars than ever before!

Today, the folks at the network confirmed that there are a whopping nine guest stars who will be coming back to the Carrie Preston series. Many of them are performers who you already saw through season 1 and 2; meanwhile, two others are going to be making their first appearance next month.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get additional TV reactions and reviews!

Take a look at all of the performers below.

Stephen Moyer reprising his season one role of theater director Alex Modarian

Retta reprising her season one role of elite matchmaker Margo Clarke

Gina Gershon reprising her season one role of plastic surgeon Dr. Vanessa Holmes

Elizabeth Lail reprising her season one role of young tech CEO Quinn Powell

Arian Moayed reprising his season one role of cocktail bar owner Joe Dillon

André De Shields reprising his season one role of fashion designer Matteo Hart

Alyssa Milano reprising her season two role of former mafia princess Pupetta Del Ponte

Mary-Louise Parker returns for another episode this season after her first appearance on April 3 as decluttering guru Freya Frostad

Ethan Slater returns for another episode this season after his first appearance on April 10 as chatty new hire Officer Reese Chandler

The finale is slated to arrive on Thursday, May 8, and we are lucky to know that a season 3 is coming. Who knows who else could be coming on board?

In a statement, showrunner Jonathan Tolins had to say about the end of the season, and also getting a lot of these actors back together:

“We have always tried to make ELSBETH a place for the best actors to come and play. We must be doing something right since so many of our special guest stars managed to clear their schedules and join us again. We couldn’t be more excited for this wild reunion between Elsbeth and some of her favorite suspects.”

Related – Get more news right now entering the next Elsbeth episode now

What are you most excited to see at this point moving into the Elsbeth season 2 finale?

Be sure to let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back here for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







