Elsbeth season 2 episode 16 return date at CBS, new details

Following what you see tonight on CBS, do you want to get an Elsbeth season 2 episode 16 return date? What about other details?

First and foremost here, we do think that there is some value in getting the bad news out of the way: You are going to be waiting a while to see the Carrie Preston show back on the air. Because of the NCAA Tournament, there is not going to be a new episode on the air next week. The same goes for the week after. This is something that is pretty standard within the world of CBS, as it happens on an annual basis. The plan is for Elsbeth to return on Thursday, April 3.

So what will the future hold here? Let’s just say that Weeds alum Mary-Louise Parker is going to be on board here as a major guest star … and a possible killer? We’ll just have to wait and see what happens.

Below, you can check out the full Elsbeth season 2 episode 16 synopsis to get some additional insight on what is ahead:

“Hot Tub Crime Machine” – After a man’s suspicious death in a hot tub, Elsbeth consults his wife, Freya (Mary-Louise Parker), a decluttering guru whose less-is-more philosophy and controlling personality appear at odds with her “throuple” relationship, on the CBS Original series ELSBETH, Thursday, April 3 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

In general, we are expecting a lot of great episodes ahead but beyond just that, remember that there is also a season 3 renewal that has already been ordered! This gives you so much more to look forward to … and it also takes the pressure off.

