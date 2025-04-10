Is Law & Order, SVU new tonight on NBC, April 10, 2025?

Is Law & Order new tonight on NBC? To go along with that, is there a chance that we are going to see SVU paired along with it?

Of course, this is one of those instances where you want to see some significant show momentum from one week to the next. We are close to May sweeps and with that, the end of these seasons. We are relatively hopeful that we are going to see both of these shows renewed, but we will have to wait and see if that ends up being the case here.

Of course, the good news here is that you are going to be seeing new episodes of both of these shows tonight, starting at the standard 8:00 p.m. Eastern timeslot. You can see synopses for both of them below…

Law & Order season 24 episode 18, “Inherent Bias” – 04/10/2025 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : A rising basketball star is shot dead, leaving the squad in a desperate scramble for leads. When the capture of a suspect doesn’t go as planned, Shaw and Riley each take a firm stand on what they believe they witnessed. TV-14

Law & Order: SVU season 26 episode 18, “The Accuser” – 04/10/2025 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : When a man is ruthlessly assaulted and burned, the SVU’s investigation uncovers a decades-old secret. Bruno helps a young witness find the courage to come forward. TV-14

What is coming for this after the fact?

We are going to have a chance to share more insight later, but you will be getting a two-part crossover between these shows — one that will also be followed by Organized Crime, airing on NBC for one week before becoming a Peacock exclusive.

Is there anything that you most want to see moving into both Law & Order and also SVU when they air tonight?

