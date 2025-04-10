Chicago Fire season 13 episode 18: Eamonn Walker on big return

If you have seen the previews already for Chicago Fire season 13 episode 18 airing next week, then you know Eamonn Walker is back as Boden. On paper, that is of course a really exciting thing … but there is a darker side that you have to remember here.

After all, consider the following here: This show is a drama, and Walker is not going to come back for the first time this season just to hang out and have fun. There is a dark reason why his character returns to Firehouse 51 in “Post-Mortem,” and it is tied to an incident that transpires out in the field. His job will be to review what happened and figure out what the next move is going to be on a larger level.

Speaking to TV Insider, Walker himself notes that this is one of those situations that you need to prepare for, as there could be some harsh consequences to what happens:

Oh, it’s bad. The only reason a deputy commissioner has turned up at a firehouse is because it’s bad… The chief would normally handle this, but right now, because what’s in question is the choices and decisions you made, every officer is potentially by the end of the night going to be fired. So that’s why the deputy commissioner is there, and the fact that they’re his friends and extended family makes it doubly hard. But you know Boden, he will do his job first. And so part of the thing that is being played out is them wanting that old relationship back and Boden not allowing it to happen because the seriousness of the incident is the thing that must be played out first.

Could we still get a few happy moments at the end here? Sure, but at the same time, we imagine that you’ll deal with a lot of pain first.

