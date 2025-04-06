Chicago Fire season 13 episode 18 promo: What went wrong?

As many of you may be aware at this point, Chicago Fire season 13 episode 18 is going to air on NBC come Wednesday, April 16. So what is the focus here going to be?

Well, first and foremost, let’s go ahead and note that most of the headlines are going to be about the return of Eamonn Walker as Boden, and for good reason! He is an iconic part of the franchise and in many ways, the beating heart of Firehouse 51. Even though he’s been gone for a while, his influence is still there.

Obviously, we do really wish that we were going to see Boden back for some sort of happy reunion between a lot of the characters. Yet, at the same time, we do tend to think that there are a pretty-serious story at hand here. Boden is back because of something that happened out in the field, and he will listen to various discussions piece by piece.

If you head over to the link here, you can see a small preview for what is to come, and beyond just Boden, we are eager to see more of Carver, as well. The repercussions of this story could be severe, and we are also interested to potentially see conflicts between people in higher positions. One thing that does certainly intrigue us at the moment is seeing a back-and-forth between Boden and Pascal, especially since they have not been able to do that before. Whatever happens here could set the stage for the home stretch of the season, and let’s just say that we are more than a little bit excited to dive into that.

