Criminal Minds: Evolution season 18 teaser: The threats ahead

If you needed another reason to be excited about the Criminal Minds: Evolution season 18 premiere on Paramount+ next month, we have it! To be specific, why not get more excited courtesy of a teaser stuffed full of shocking cases?

If you head over to the link here now, you can see a full teaser that sets the stage for what is to come, one that showcases that the BAU still has some significant challenges ahead. Obviously, the threat of Elias Voit is still going to loom large, especially since this character is somehow still alive despite what happened at the end of last season. Yet, it does feel like at the same time, there are also going to be some isolated, story-of-the-week cases that are more in line with what you have seen from the show over time.

If you want to get more details on the season, go ahead and check out the attached synopsis:

Season 18 of CRIMINAL MINDS: EVOLUTION picks up six months after prisoners attack the notorious Sicarius Killer, Elias Voit, leading his restless followers on the dark web to begin wreaking havoc all over the country. In order to stop this nefarious group from killing more innocents, the BAU is forced to work alongside an increasingly unpredictable Voit who has his own agenda.

In the end, we do tend to think that this season is going to be very-much entertaining and stuffed full of surprises. To go along with that, great moments with some of these characters who you have come to know and love for so many years.

